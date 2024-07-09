Marlow on ‘Kudlow’: Biden’s Not Leaving, He Only Cares What Jill, Hunter, and Valerie Think

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author and Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow stated that President Joe Biden will ignore calls for him to leave the 2024 race and isn’t going to listen to anyone else about whether or not he should stay in the 2024 race because he’s only ever listened to his sister Valerie Biden, his wife Jill Biden, and his son Hunter Biden during his entire career and all three of them want the President to stay in the race.

Marlow said, “[A]ll this information was available to people, Joe Biden has famously been a family guy, his inner circle, his sort of kitchen Cabinet has been Valerie, Jill, and Hunter. That’s who it’s been. He’s been a family guy since his early days in the ’70s. This is 50 years of this, and we’re acting shocked that he’s not swayed because the Obama podcast bros think it’s time for him to go. He’s never cared about these people. He doesn’t care about The New York Times editorial page, Larry. He cares about what those three individuals think, and of course, they all want him to stay in.”

