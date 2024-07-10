NBC’s Tur: ‘We’ve Seen, Visually, a Decline in Joe Biden Over the Past Few Years’

Ian Hanchett

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” host and NBC News Correspondent Katy Tur said that there has been “visually, a decline in Joe Biden over the past few years.”

While speaking with Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) about Biden’s fitness to do the job, Tur said, “[W]e’ve seen, visually, a decline in Joe Biden over the past few years. I watch him all the time. I probably watch him more than you do. I sit in this chair and I go to press conferences that he holds or events that he holds, and there has been a decline. Do you think that that decline’s going to stop now? Are you confident that in two, three years, that he’s still going to be able to make the game-time decisions, as he made, for instance, as you mentioned, about the [Francis Scott Key] Bridge?”

Smith responded, “[T]wo things about that: Number one, right now, today, I am. Two, I’m not a doctor. Look, I think we all know that aging is aging. And the clock only ticks in one direction. But, right now, in this moment, I can say, that, yes, I’m confident. And I’m not going to get into predicting the future.”

