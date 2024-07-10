NBC’s Tur: ‘We’ve Seen, Visually, a Decline in Joe Biden Over the Past Few Years’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” host and NBC News Correspondent Katy Tur said that there has been “visually, a decline in Joe Biden over the past few years.”

While speaking with Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) about Biden’s fitness to do the job, Tur said, “[W]e’ve seen, visually, a decline in Joe Biden over the past few years. I watch him all the time. I probably watch him more than you do. I sit in this chair and I go to press conferences that he holds or events that he holds, and there has been a decline. Do you think that that decline’s going to stop now? Are you confident that in two, three years, that he’s still going to be able to make the game-time decisions, as he made, for instance, as you mentioned, about the [Francis Scott Key] Bridge?”

Smith responded, “[T]wo things about that: Number one, right now, today, I am. Two, I’m not a doctor. Look, I think we all know that aging is aging. And the clock only ticks in one direction. But, right now, in this moment, I can say, that, yes, I’m confident. And I’m not going to get into predicting the future.”

