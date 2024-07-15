MSNBC’s Psaki: Teamsters Chief O’Brien’s Speech to RNC ‘Stings a Bit’

Former White House press secretary and MSNBC host Jen Psaki said Monday on the network’s coverage of the Republican National Convention that Teamsters president Sean O’Brien’s speech to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee stung “a bit” for Democrats.

Psaki said, “I think this one stings a bit. I don’t think it matters hugely but it I think it does sting a bit if you are the Democrats and the Biden team. There perhaps there hasn’t been a more pro-labor president aside from Joe Biden in modern history.”

Co-host Rachel Maddow said, “Although Sean O’Brien has been telegraphing this for a long time. This is not a surprise.”

Psaki said, “That is true, not a surprise. There is a difference between being available and speaking at the convention during prime time. I don’t think it changes the support that Joe Biden has among labor unions across the country, but Democrats never love it when a labor leader speaks at a Republican convention. I think it is safe to say.”

