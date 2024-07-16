Vance: I Criticized Trump Before, Bought Media ‘Lies’, But ‘He Changed My Mind’ — Harris Bashed Biden More Recently

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) acknowledged that he criticized his running mate, former President Donald Trump before, but “President Trump was a great President and he changed my mind.” And “I bought into the media’s lies and distortions,” Vance also stated that it’s “a good thing when you see somebody, you were wrong about him, you ought to admit the mistake and admit you were wrong.”

Vance said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:05] “I don’t hide from that. I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great President and he changed my mind. I think he changed the minds of a lot of Americans, because, again, he delivered that peace and prosperity. If you go back to what I thought in 2016 — another thing that was going on, Sean, is, I bought into the media’s lies and distortions, I bought into this idea that, somehow, he was going to be so different, a terrible threat to democracy. It was a joke. Joe Biden is the one who’s trying to throw his political opposition in jail. Joe Biden is the one who’s trying to undermine American law and order. President Trump did a really good job. And I actually think it’s a good thing when you see somebody, you were wrong about him, you ought to admit the mistake and admit you were wrong.”

He added, “[S]omething that really changed for me and I think for a lot of Americans is, we saw the results of the Trump presidency compared to the obsessive, deranged media reaction in 2019 and 2020.”

Vance also pointed out that Vice President Kamala Harris attacked President Joe Biden during debates in the 2020 cycle, while his criticisms of Trump were years ago.

