Swalwell on Biden Bowing Out: Dems Can Now Win the House, Senate, White House

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said on CNN’s coverage of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race that with Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket, Democrats could win the House, Senate and White House.

Swalwell said, “Today’s decision by Joe Biden to not seek reelection shows the difference between a selfless president and in Donald Trump a selfish person. And I’ve got a lot of gratitude toward the president for his entire career. He’s stepped up in oftentimes it was reluctantly when he could have devoted his priorities and other directions.”

He continued, “I fully support Kamala Harris. And, in fact, she’s been trained by the best. Joe Biden was vice president himself and, so she probably had the best mentor to work under. She’s tough, she’s smart, she’s real and she’s everything that we need as we go up against somebody who would take away every freedom. You know, Trump’s Project 2025 would end abortion, force people into marriages, it would ban books and just be an all-out assault on our freedoms.”

Swalwell added, “With Kamala you know, at the top of the ticket and in many of the options, she has look, we can win the House, win the Senate and win the White House, all of that is in play right now. I’m just seeing reinvigoration from my constituents, my supporters, and people all over the country.”

