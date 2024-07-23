Sanders: ‘Yeah,’ DNC Did Circle Wagons for Biden in Primary, ‘We Are Where We Are At’

During an interview with ABC News that was aired on Monday’s broadcast of “Nightline,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responded to questions on whether the DNC ensured President Joe Biden would get the nomination by stating, “[Y]eah, I think the idea of having serious debates among the candidates is always a positive idea.” But “right now, we are where we are at. … We need to get going and Kamala Harris will be the candidate.”

Host Linsey Davis asked, “I’m curious your stance on — you had people like Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Marianne Williamson, who were both Democratic candidates on state primary ballots across the country, but the DNC did not allow any room for anyone but Biden. Was that a mistake?”

Sanders answered, “Well, I know Marianne, and she is a very, very intelligent, decent person, and Phillips, I don’t know. But, yeah, I think the idea of having serious debates among the candidates is always a positive idea.”

Davis then asked, “Do you think that — because the allegations are worthy of repeating, that the DNC provided cover for Biden?”

Sanders responded, “Look, right now, we are where we are at. We have Donald Trump, who is raising enormous amounts of money from the richest people in this country, he’s campaigning. We need to get going and Kamala Harris will be the candidate.”

