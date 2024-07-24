CNN’s Acosta: Is It a Good Idea to Have Netanyahu Speak when We Have People in Streets, America’s ‘Charged’?

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” host Jim Acosta wondered whether, “given the charged political environment that the country is in the middle of right now, we just had an attempted assassination on the former president, we have President Biden exiting the race for the White House,” “all these demonstrators in the streets of Washington, D.C.”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should have postponed the speech before Congress he gave on Wednesday.

During an interview with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Acosta said, “[D]o you still think it’s a good idea for the Prime Minister to make this trip to Washington and to give this speech right now, given the charged political environment that the country is in the middle of right now, we just had an attempted assassination on the former president, we have President Biden exiting the race for the White House, he’s making a speech this evening about this. We’re seeing all these demonstrators in the streets of Washington, D.C. right now. Is it a good idea just to have this address, should it have been postponed?”

Wasserman Schultz responded by pointing out that Netanyahu was invited weeks ago and the Israel-Hamas war is an ongoing issue.

