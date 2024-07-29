Dem Gov. Grisham: SCOTUS Biden Is Bashing as ‘Extreme’ Rules Against GOP ‘Plenty’, It Should Embody ‘Change’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) stated that the Supreme Court that President Joe Biden has attacked for “dangerous and extreme decisions” has ruled against Republicans “plenty” and Biden is saying that “no president should be able to have decades’ worth of Supreme Court opinions and strategies tied to that particular president’s appointments when a democracy is about change and embodying where we are as a nation of individuals.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “So, ahead of President Biden’s speech today, the House Speaker, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) said these new proposals to reform the U.S. Supreme Court are dead on arrival, he went on to say, ‘It is telling that Democrats want to change the system that has guided our nation since its founding simply because they disagree with some of the court’s recent decisions.’ What is your response to this argument that this is about Democrats trying to change the rules because they keep losing in court?”

Grisham answered, “Well, plenty of Republicans have lost in this same court as well. I think it’s a desperate response for folks that know that the American public has lost total faith in the Supreme Court, the bedrock of our productive, safe democracy. The issue here is they’re riddled with ethics complaints and a number of issues that don’t give Americans confidence that you are, in fact, receiving objective, fact-finding responses by the court. And I think that the President’s point here…is, look, no president should be able to have decades’ worth of Supreme Court opinions and strategies tied to that particular president’s appointments when a democracy is about change and embodying where we are as a nation of individuals. So, I’m really interested in these proposals the President’s about to speak about.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett