FNC’s Hume: Vance Made a Mistake with ‘Stupid Comment About Childless Cat Ladies’

Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) made a mistake with his comments about childless cat ladies.

Host Bret Baier said, “What do you make of this? Obviously the media is covering this honeymoon already of the Kamala Harris nomination before it happens but the Vance stuff is he clearly under attack.”

Hume said, “It reminds me of 2008 when John McCain to the surprise of many chose Sarah Palin to be his running mate. She got off to what and to be a great start. She had a fiery press conference and convention speech that had the delegates absolutely roaring. She looked fine until the interest in her deepened facts about her record and strange things she said came out and the whole thing came tumbling down. It was thought to end up being a mistake.”

He continued, “Clearly Vance made a mistake with that stupid comment about childless cat ladies that he now having to defend.”

Hume concluded, “Vice Presidential nominees tend to not matter very much. At the moment it appears Senator Vance is a drag on the ticket but in the end people are going to vote for the top of the ticket.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN