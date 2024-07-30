‘They Don’t Want Her Cackling, They Don’t Want Her Committing Gaffes’: Cruz Predicts Kamala Will Be ‘Very Tightly Scripted’

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) discussed how Democrats will showcase Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee, throughout the campaign.

The Texas Republican argued Harris would have to be “tightly scripted.”

“[T]hey got to make sure America knows the real story of Kamala Harris and they — I don’t know how they tell that story, but that’s — that would be their mission in my view, that’s how they win,” host Sean Hannity said.

“Look, I absolutely agree,” Cruz replied. “Joe Biden for the last four years has been a puppet. He’s barely aware of what’s going on around him. Others, the radical left interest groups are pulling his strings. Kamala is very different. She is a true believer. Look, I served in the Senate with Kamala. I know her well. She believes every bit of this. As you know, she was ranked by a nonpartisan tracking service say the single most liberal U.S. senator in the entire body. As you just played, she considers herself a radical. She believes in this and is pushing this. But we’ve got to make it about her extreme record and the media, the corporate media is going to spend billions of dollars doing this PR campaign where they’re going to portray her as a mix of Mother Teresa and Oprah and Gandhi, and they’re going to do everything they can — they’re also going to keep her very, very tightly scripted.”

“Like Joe Biden in the basement, she’s going to read from the teleprompter,” he continued. “They don’t want her cackling. They don’t want her committing gaffes, and it is dangerous and you’re right, it’s incumbent on the Trump campaign. It’s incumbent on every one of us to focus on her record and to say, listen, the open borders that she champions, does that make your life safer? The out-of-control spending that’s driving inflation and the war on energy, does that make your family better?”

“And, look, just last week when Benjamin Netanyahu spoke before a joint session of Congress, Kamala Harris boycotted the whole thing because of the radical anti-Israel extremism whereas you just played a minute ago, she says the problem is not the enemies of America that want to kill us, the problem is we need to have the courage not to say the words radical Islamic terrorism,” Cruz added. “This is a battle for our country and we got to stand up and speak the truth.”

