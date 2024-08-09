Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Harris Hasn’t Taken Many Questions Because ‘She’s Introducing Herself’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will do press conferences, but at the moment, “she’s introducing herself to the public as the presidential nominee for our party.” And 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is “trying to redirect attention away and distract from what is obviously a successful campaign by Kamala Harris.”

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Well, Congressman, it is worth pointing out that Donald Trump did take many questions from the media at Mar-a-Lago today. He and JD Vance have criticized the Vice President for not doing so. When is it time for her to sit down for an interview or to hold a news conference like he did today?”

Krishnamoorthi responded, “Oh, he’s going to — she’s going to have a lot of news conferences in the weeks and months to come. I think, right now, as your previous guests have mentioned, I think she’s introducing herself to the public as the presidential nominee for our party. A convention is coming up. And I think there will be plenty of time for her to do press conferences now and in the future. But, right now, I think what Donald Trump is really trying to do is deflect attention from her campaign, because he knows that she has the momentum and she is gaining in the polls and he doesn’t like it and so he’s trying to redirect attention away and distract from what is obviously a successful campaign by Kamala Harris.”

