Dem Rep. Robert Garcia: Harris ‘Has a Lot of Press Availability’ ‘She Has Been Doing’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will do press interviews and claimed that she “has a lot of press availability that she has been doing.” And also defended her lack of interviews thusfar by saying that “she just became the nominee.”

Garcia said, “Well, she’s going to do it, and she’s already said that she’s going to do some sit-down interviews. She’s — obviously, has a lot of press availability that she has been doing. But let’s be clear, she just became the nominee. She’s about to go into the Democratic Convention a week from now. She’s going to be addressing the American people. She just picked a vice president and is barnstorming the swing states with him. And so, there will be plenty of time in the weeks ahead for her to address the American public in the ways that are important. Yes, through the media, but also directly talking to voters, going to rallies, going to small businesses, holding roundtables, and making sure that people hear directly from her. Kamala Harris has always stood up and ensured that people understand what her perspective is for the country and what she wants to do…I think Gov. Walz is exactly the same kind of person. And so, yeah, she’s going to do it.”

