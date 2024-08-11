Biden: Trump Is a ‘Genuine Danger to American Security’

President Joe Biden said on “CBS Sunday Morning” that if former President Donald Trump wins in November he will be a “genuine danger to American security.”

Reporter Robert Costa asked, “How do you want history to remember President Biden?”

Biden said, “That he proved democracy can work. He got us out of a pandemic—it produced the single greatest economic recovery in American history. We are the most powerful economy in the world. We have more to do, and it demonstrated that we can pull the nation together.”

When asked about Trump, Biden said, “Mark my words, if he wins this nomination, I mean, excuse me, this election, watch what happens. It’s a danger, he is genuine danger to American security.”

He continued, “Look, we are at an inflection point in world history of the decisions we make in the last three, four years. The next three, four years, will determine what the next six decades look like. Democracy is the key and that’s why I made that speech at Johnson Center about the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is so out of whack, so out of whack. So I propose that we limit the terms to 18 years.”

Biden added, “There is little regard from the MAGA Republicans for the political institutions. That’s what holds this country together. That’s what democracy is about. That’s who we are as a nation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN