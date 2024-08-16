Kinzinger: I Just Can’t Wait Until We Flush Trump Down the Toilet of History

CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger said Friday in “Anderson Cooper 360” that he can’t wait until former President Donald Trump is flushed down the toilet of history.

Kinzinger said, “I mean, this is this is a pattern with him and I think look, I guess in a way I feel bad for him because he’s totally and incapable of understanding what sacrifice is an appreciating it. And i don’t even say that as a gratuitous hit.”

He added, I mean, he’s just — he clearly doesn’t not understand if you call somebody that dies for your country a sucker and a loser, you don’t get, you literally are incapable of understanding doing something bigger than yourself. To see him say that about [Miriam] Adelson, who is probably a great person. I’ve met her before, but he gave her the Medal of Freedom because she was a big donor to the campaign. That’s why he’s trying to get back into good graces, and he’ll do it at the cost of the Medal of Honor. It really is disgusting. I mean, honestly, I just can’t wait until we flush them down the toilet of history and never talk about Donald Trump again.”

