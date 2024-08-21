Waters: Voters Won’t Blame Biden for Border, Inflation, They’ll Praise Him ‘For Keeping His Promises’

During an interview with NewsNation on Tuesday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that voters won’t blame 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris for the border and inflation because “Nobody expected vice presidents to run the country.” And won’t blame President Joe Biden because “they’re going to praise Biden for keeping his promises.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “How do you avoid Kamala Harris losing this election because she is held responsible for an uneven economy, because it’s this administration’s policies that will be blamed, the buck stops here. So, you’ve got two issues: The southern border that has gotten worse under their watch and grocery prices, gas prices, pocketbook economics, worse on their watch. Can she overcome that, and if so, how?”

Waters answered, “Nobody expected vice presidents to run the country. As a matter of fact, most vice presidents have been very low-key, did not have a portfolio that was assigned to them that was significant. So, I don’t think they’re going to blame Kamala for anything. As a matter of fact, they’re going to praise Biden for keeping his promises. He said to many of us, you’ve got my back and I have yours, and he’s lived up to that. Did you see the love that he got on the floor last evening? People loved Biden. They thought he was an honorable man, he was a decent human being, he was a fair human being, and they’re not blaming anything now on him or her. They’re looking forward to the new possibility of how this country can be the great country that it should and could be.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett