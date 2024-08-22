Trump on Harris, Walz: ‘We Are Giving Our Government Away When We Put Two Lunatics Like This In’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president, warned of the consequences of a “President” Kamala Harris and “Vice President” Tim Walz based on their past policy stances.

“Well, first of all, in terms of personality — I don’t think she has a personality because she has allowed crime to flourish wherever she went,” he said. “And if I were a person, I wouldn’t like that personality. That’s not the personality I want. Whatever she has got, they don’t have it because San Francisco was crime-ridden and it’s gotten worse and worse. She had policies of $950, you can steal anything you want up to $950 in a store, and they are not going to prosecute the people. They have policies that are absolutely insane. This guy Walz comes out and he wants tampons sold in young men’s bathrooms. You have to have tampons available, not even sold, available in young men’s bathrooms.”

“We are giving our government away when we put two lunatics like this in,” Trump continued. “If they take over our government as president and vice president, our country doesn’t stand a chance. The whole world — I know every leader — the whole world is laughing at us. They can’t even believe it’s happening. Biden was incompetent. He was the worst president in the history of our country. I see the way they are trying to build him up. It was an overthrow. She is worse than him because she is actually a radical-left Marxist. That’s what she is. That’s what she is always going to be.”

