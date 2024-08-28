Watch: Harris Campaign Spox Michael Tyler Repeatedly Dodges on VP’s Changed Fracking Position

Wednesday on “CNN News Central,” Harris-Walz campaign communications director Michael Tyler dodged host John Berman’s questions on why Vice President Kamala Harris has changed her position on fracking.

Host John Berman asked, “Fracking — the vice president has changed her position on fracking in Pennsylvania. Do you know why she’s changed her position?”

Tyler said, “Listen, I mean, she’s been very clear here. She’s proud of the work that she’s done as a part of this administration, making sure that American energy production is at an all-time high. We want to continue that progress into her first term in office here, and again, I think whether it’s energy policy, economic policy writ-large, that you have a fighter in Kamala Harris, who is actually keeping these interests of the American people front and center, coming together to bring people together in search of solutions that actually improve people’s quality of life, improve our economy, improve energy production.

He continued, “I think that stands, again, in stark contrast to Donald Trump, who may say one thing when he’s in Pennsylvania, may say one thing out on the stump, but frankly, if you look at the totality of his economic agenda, his Project 2025 agenda writ-large, the only solutions are those that benefit people at the very top, billionaires, rich folks like Donald Trump, the wealthiest corporations, nothing for the American worker, nothing to actually improve the lives of the American people and our consumers. So again, I think the contrast is pretty clear.”

Berman pressed, “I’ll come back to Project 2025 in just a second here, but on fracking was there something that changed her mind, specifically during the four years of the Biden presidency?”

Tyler said, “No, listen, again, the vice president is very proud of the Biden-Harris Administration’s record on energy production and the economy writ-large. She wants to continue to build upon the progress that we’ve made here. That goes for energy production, and it goes for the economy across the board, right? She is proud of the 15 million new jobs does it have been created, of the 800,000 manufacturing jobs that have been created. She wants to continue that work and not just an energy production. As you laid out a couple of weeks ago in North Carolina, the work that we’re doing to lower costs for folks, right? It’s about job creation, but it also about making sure that we’re lowering costs for the American people, whether that’s groceries, whether that’s energy production, whether that is the cost of housing, both for renters and for buyers. You have one candidate in this race who is actually focused on finding solutions, bringing people together. And you have another candidate who is focused on exacting a dangerous and extreme ideological Project 2025 agenda and that is Donald Trump.”

Berman said, “Alright, again, I imagine the fracking thing will come up again in the future.”

