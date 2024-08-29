CNN’s Jennings: Dems Are ‘Craven’ for Trying to Turn Trump’s Arlington Trip into ‘Political, Garbage Attack’

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings said Wednesday on “Situation Room” that the attacks on former President Donald Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery were “politically” and “garbage.”

Guest host Alex Marquardt said, “If NPR’s report is true that Trump campaign aides verbally pushed and abused the cemetery official, pushing him aside, does that, to what extent does that raise concerns for you?”

Jennings said, “I don’t know whether it’s true or not, I wasn’t there, the Trump campaign says it wasn’t true, I assume we’ll find out more about it. I mean, honestly, the way Biden and Harris have treated these families and ignored them and disrespected them after one of the most disastrous decisions that they made in this White House, to me, is the most despicable part of this. And look, there’s a lot of opinions about this, and everybody’s got comments. But the only opinion I really care about are the families in question. And they said as JD Vance reported, ‘We had given our approval for Trump’s official videographer and photographer to attend. We cherish these memories forever. We’re deeply grateful for the president for taking the time to honor our children and for standing alongside us in our grief.’ I mean, they put out a long statement saying they could not have been happier to have Donald Trump there at Arlington with them. And he’s given them more than the time of day. And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can’t even do that.”

Marquardt said, “Scott, if they didn’t get approval from the cemetery, shouldn’t they have? And do you think they should now put out this video?”

Jennings said, “Listen, you know what I think? Only people who are so craven about this could try to turn something positive, which is Donald Trump spending time with Gold Star families, into some political, garbage attack. That’s what I think. The only people who matter are Gold Star families. They invited Trump, he went, and they’re happy he was there. And if that’s not good enough for the Democrats, you know, I don’t know what to tell you.”

