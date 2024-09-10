Newsom: Harris Has Only ‘Modestly Shifted Positions’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CBS Mornings,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) argued that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has only “modestly shifted positions” but 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump has done a “flip-flop flip” on abortion, marijuana, and TikTok.

Newsom said most people don’t know about Harris’ “remarkable resilience, her character, her integrity, her sense of purpose, meaning, mission. … I’ve talked about her sense of justice, but it was racial justice, social justice, economic justice. I’ve seen her be a champion for folks that, literally, others have turned their back on. At the same time, there’s a hard-headed pragmatism. She’s tough, tough as nails.”

Co-host Tony Dokoupil then asked, “Is that why she’s shifted positions on so many things?”

Newsom responded, “She’s modestly shifted positions. But you’ve got to give me a break. How about the flip-flop flip of Donald Trump on abortion? The flip-flop flip on marijuana? TikTok, remember that? He was against it, then for it. This is a guy who said I’m going to reduce the debt in the United States, increased it by $8.4 trillion.”

Co-host Gayle King then cut in to ask if Harris should do more interviews.

