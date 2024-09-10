Schiff: Possible Harris Debate Problem Is ‘Knowing the Facts Too Well’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ knowledge of the facts could be a problem during her debate with former President Donald Trump.

Host Jen Psaki said, “I don’t know if you heard there’s a debate tomorrow. You and the vice president were prosecutors around the same time in California. What do you think that background means for how she will approach a debate with Donald Trump tomorrow night?”

Schiff said, “I think she will be quick on her feet. She will know the facts and be able to marshal the facts in support of her argument. The challenge for the vice president is twofold. One, sometimes knowing the facts too well gets in the way of giving the broader vision, letting people get to know you and seeing the more human side of you. You are at risk of coming across with a laundry list of facts and that’s not what people are looking for.”

He added, “The other challenges the bar for her is so much higher because the bar for Trump is so low. He will lie and bluster. He will be Trump. Because people don’t expect better and they won’t expect better of him, but it’s an opportunity for Kamala to show her human side and at the same time she has to hold him accountable for his lies. She has to show a sense of humor if the questions yield to that and, to put him in his place if he is being obnoxious. That’s a lot to accomplish.”

