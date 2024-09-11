Harris Surrogate: Harris and Biden Wanted ‘No New Leases’ for Fracking on Federal Land in 2020

During an interview on Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo” that took place before that night’s presidential debate, Harris-Walz Surrogate Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that he thinks 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris should stick to “The position she ran on in 2020 and Joe Biden ran on…that there was going to be no new leases of fracking on federal land.”

Khanna said, “I think she should articulate the consistent position. The position she ran on in 2020 and Joe Biden ran on was that there was going to be no new leases of fracking on federal land. I think that’s a very defensible position. Why are we giving subsidies of our most precious federal land to have fracking? That does nothing to the private land. And you want to look at a state like Pennsylvania, 95, 98% of that fracking is on private land. I think she’d be better off saying that’s still her position, no new leases on public land, but allow for fracking on private land, and then have a transition, ultimately, because the more renewable energy we have, by the way, that’s going to lower the price of gas, because you’re lowering demand for fuel. And I would offer a consistent position.”

