Sarah Longwell: Trump 2024 ‘Most Vicious, Despicable, Lie-Filled Campaign I’ve Ever Seen’

Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that former President Donald Trump’s campaign is “this is the most vicious, despicable, lie-filled campaign” ever.

At a Trump campaign event in Michigan, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-AR) said, “So, my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

Former general counsel for Speaker Kevin McCarthy Machalagh Carr said, “I heard the comment, and I listened to it because it was pointed out. I think what came before that was a woman talking about wanting to fight for her family, fight for her children, and try to stay humble.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “You really don’t think she was trying to point out that Kamala Harris, Vice President Harris doesn’t have biological children?”

Carr said, “I don’t think that that’s how people think.”

Longwell said, “First of all, I don’t know how you can interpret her comments any other way. But more importantly than that J.D. Vance has been going on every weird bro podcast to make sure to talk about not just ‘childless cat ladies’ – that’s almost the funny part – but also that women in abusive relationships should stay in those relationships. The way that they defend people like Laura Loomer who are talking about how if Kamala Harris is in the White House, it’s going to smell like curry.”

She added, “This has become the most– the way that they are currently terrorizing the people of Springfield with their racist smear about eating dogs and cats. Like, this is the most vicious, despicable, lie-filled campaign I’ve ever seen. And that is comparing it to what was a pretty significantly indecent campaign that Donald Trump ran in ’16 and ’20.”

