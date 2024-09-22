Southern Border, FEMA, Secret Service — Comer Says ‘Everything Mayorkas Touches Has Been a Problem’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, called out House Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his lackluster track record in the Biden administration Cabinet.

Comer pointed to problems with the Secret Service, FEMA and the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Is there anything more you can do to hold Alejandro Mayorkas accountable?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“Well, we had a hearing this week just to highlight the failures of the Biden/Harris administration,” Comer replied. “And when you look at record high inflation, the crisis at the southern border, and chaos on the international scene like we have never seen before, you look at all the people that have worked in the Biden/Harris administration, Mayorkas stands out as the worst of the worst.”

“And the fact that this is a continuation — if you vote for Harris for president, this is a continuation of the failed Biden/Harris policies,” he continued. “And nothing’s been a bigger failure than what Mayorkas has done on the southern border. Then you add into the fact that he’s in charge of FEMA and he’s in charge of the Secret Service. I mean, everything Mayorkas touches has been a problem, and it’s been a problem for the American people.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor