CNBC’s Kernen: Harris Campaign Has ‘Rope-a-Dope’ Strategy to Deliberately Avoid Media

CNBC host Joe Kernen said Tuesday on “Squawk Box” that the Harris-Walz campaign uses a “rope-a-dope” strategy to avoid media interviews deliberately.

Kernen said, “If she would come on, we could get answers to a lot of these things. And I’m just wondering, as a surrogate who advises the campaign, there is an effort to rope-a-dope this thing to the election, in my view. And the other side’s done 40 or 50 interviews with JD Vance, which I think I don’t have to take my shoes off to count on my fingers and toes how many interviews that that she’s done alone with with with Governor Walz, and that looks like a deliberate effort just not to face the hard questions and to try to — I think Americans might finally say, you know, I don’t like the way this is working. I think Andrew was getting at that in another way, that we would like to know something. We’d like to see questions asked and answers provided for all these things. And we may never get that. We only got 40 days left.”

Harris-Walz campaign co-chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said, “We just had Vice President Harris say, yes, let’s do another presidential debate and Donald Trump say no. And you have to agree that a nationally televised, hour-long debate is one way to answer a lot of direct questions.”

