Israeli Amb. to Biden: You Can’t Get Hamas to Make a Deal Diplomatically 

On Tuesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon reacted to President Joe Biden’s call for a ceasefire in his U.N. speech by stating that “diplomacy has its limits, and even with the goodwill of the U.S. and other international players, you cannot influence Hamas to release hostages or to accept the agreements that were proposed.” And “Hamas is not willing to negotiate any agreement with Israel.”

Danon said that Israel appreciates America’s support, but didn’t agree with everything Biden said during his speech before the U.N., “but that’s legitimate.”

Host Pamela Brown then asked what he disagreed with.

Danon answered, “[W]hen one call[s] for a ceasefire, we have the hostages in Gaza, and he mentioned the hostages a few times in his speech, and we appreciate that. But, today, if someone can release the hostages, we can discuss [a] ceasefire. But, unfortunately, diplomacy has its limits, and even with the goodwill of the U.S. and other international players, you cannot influence Hamas to release hostages or to accept the agreements that were proposed. President Biden and his team proposed [a] few agreements. We said yes in May…and if there will be another proposal, we will look into it. But, unfortunately, Hamas is not willing to negotiate any agreement with Israel.”

