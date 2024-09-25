Harris on Her Tariff Stance: You Need to ‘Have a Plan’

During a portion of an interview with MSNBC host and NBC Senior Business Analyst Stephanie Ruhle that was aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a question on her stance on tariffs by stating that “one must be serious and have a plan and a real plan” and 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is unserious with his thinking on tariffs.

Ruhle asked, “Tariffs aren’t unique to President Trump. President Biden has tariffs in place. He’s actually looking to potentially implement more. Where do you come out on, is there a good tariff, a bad tariff?”

Harris answered, “Well, part of it is you don’t just throw around the idea of just tariffs across the board. And that’s part of the problem with Donald Trump. I, frankly, I’m going to — and I say this in all sincerity, he’s just not very serious about how he thinks about some of these issues. And one must be serious and have a plan and a real plan that’s not just about some talking point ending in an exclamation at a political rally, but actually putting the thought into what will be the return on the investment, what will be the economic impact on everyday people?”

