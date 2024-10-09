Walz: Trump Had Nearly Same Amount of Time to Solve Border as Biden-Harris, ‘Didn’t Do Anything’

During an interview with Phoenix NBC affiliate 12 News on Wednesday, 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) said that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump doesn’t want to solve the border issue “he had four years to do it, he didn’t do anything about it.”

Walz said that focusing on the border helps the Harris-Walz ticket because “there’s no plan from Donald Trump. Look, we have a bipartisan border bill from some of the most conservative members of Congress — senators, Republicans. We’ve got Border Patrol agents. We have got a plan to put 1,500 more Border Patrol agents there, improve DOJ’s ability to be able to adjudicate these things quickly, put equipment on the border, do all of those things. … And I think [there are] some folks saying, why aren’t we getting this done. It’s very clear, Donald Trump doesn’t want to solve it. If he [did], he had four years to do it, he didn’t do anything about it. So, I think when you’re hearing people focused on the border, I trust folks in Arizona know this is an issue they care about, they want it fixed, we’ve got a bill, the vice president said she would certainly sign it, we’ve got bipartisan support, Donald Trump blows that thing up for his own interest.”

