Bill Nye Calls for Voters to Back Dems — Right ‘Has No Plans’ for Climate Change

Bill Nye, “The Science Guy,” said on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that people should vote for Democrats because climate change is contributing to the intensity of hurricanes and the right “has no plans.”

Nye said, “When it comes to things like space exploration, I do my best to be political but not partisan. Where do we apply our intellect and treasure? When we’re on MSNBC, I’m happy to be here, a big fan, we are talking to people who are generally like minded. Anybody out there who has young voters in your world, in your family, this is it, everybody. The other side, as we often call it, has no plans to address climate change, no plans for long-term dealing with these sorts of problems. If you have young voters out there, encourage them to vote. People say, what can I do about climate change? If we were talking about it, associating it with big storms like this, that would be really good. The main thing is vote.”

Díaz-Balart said, “How much of an impact do you see climate change playing? All of these explanations you have given us, you know, how much do you see climate change as being a part of that?”

Nye said, “It’s no question, everybody. Look in climate science, everybody has been studying this for years. Everybody has been commenting, scientific papers have been written about how warm the ocean is around the Florida Peninsula. It’s this warm, warm water that is driving these storms, enabling it to intensify so quickly.”

