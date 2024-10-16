Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: Harris Hasn’t Been Pushed on Flips as Hard as She Could Have Been

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) acknowledged that, during her interview with the Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier on Wednesday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will likely face pushback that she hasn’t seen up until now on why she changed on so many positions but he believes “she’s going to be ready for it. I think that she’s going to be able to address these and other questions that we might not even think of right now.”

Host Dan Abrams said, “I just would think that, based on how some of the interviews have gone, that there would be some concern, when she’s pushed, for example, for the first time, on exactly why she’s changed her position, and she says, well, I just — I want to get consensus, there’s going to be pushback on that, right? In a way that she probably hasn’t seen thusfar.”

Krishnamoorthi responded, “Sure. I think that she’s going to be ready for it. I think that she’s going to be able to address these and other questions that we might not even think of right now. But I think that, at the same time, why doesn’t Mr. Trump go on ’60 Minutes’? Why doesn’t he do some of these other outlets that would enable him exposure, maybe to some eyeballs that he might not otherwise seek?”

