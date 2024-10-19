Mark Cuban: Corporations Are Still Doing DEI, They Just Aren’t Bragging About It

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company co-founder and billionaire Mark Cuban stated that while DEI initiatives and programs are in retreat on college campuses due to legal rulings, it’s still alive in corporations, like his company, the only difference is, “We’re just not going to go out and there and brag about it. But the principles are still the same.”

While discussing the political leanings of Silicon Valley, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough said that there’s “been such a reaction against wokeism. … [T]ime and time again, when I talk to somebody in Silicon Valley, it always goes back to that. They want to tax us, and then they start talking about wokeism, over the past four or five, six years.”

Host Bill Maher then cut in to say that wokeism is SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s pet issue.

Scarborough cut in to ask, “Do you think it’s receding?”

Cuban responded, “Well, there [are] two elements, right? There [are] two sides. On the college campus, because of the legal rulings, it’s definitely receding, right? Because you can’t do it. There are states ruling against it. In corporations, even like my company, we’re still DEI, diversity, equity, and inclusion, yes. We’re just not going to go out and there and brag about it. But the principles are still the same. And I think that’s consistent.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett