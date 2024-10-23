Harris on Why She Hasn’t Done Plans in 3.5 Years: ‘There Was a Lot That Was Done,’ I’m Pointing to What Must Be Done

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday, 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a question on why the policy fixes she’s proposing weren’t done over the last three-and-a-half years that the Biden-Harris administration has been in office by stating that “there was a lot that was done, but there’s more to do,” “And I’m pointing out things that need to be done that haven’t been done, but need to be done.”

After Harris talked about the differences between her and President Joe Biden, host Anderson Cooper asked, “Some voters, though, might ask, you’ve been in the White House for four years, you were Vice President — not the president — but why wasn’t any of that done over the last four years?”

Harris answered, “Well, there was a lot that was done, but there’s more to do, Anderson. And I’m pointing out things that need to be done that haven’t been done, but need to be done. And I’m not going to shy away from saying, hey, these are still problems that we need to fix.”

