Carney on FBN’s ‘Bottom Line’: People Are Sick of Kamala’s Inflationary Policies, She’s No Different from Biden

Breitbart News economics editor John Carney said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ inflationary policies were the same as President Joe Biden’s.

Co-host Dagen McDowell said, “Do you think that this gap continues to widen because there’s some things that that we’ve been talking about here housing costs are actually increasing, affordability is worsening and health care premiums have skyrocketed the last two years and people are finding out right now what’s happening next year. So this the issue of affordability is worsening in terms of just living a life in the United States.”

Carney said, “Absolutely I think that Kamala Harris at first had a chance people said okay I’ll give her a shot let’s see what her economic program was basically non-existent to, I’ll give you a check for $25,000 if you buy a new house. People are sick of it. They know that all her policies are going to be inflationary. She hasn’t been able to differentiate herself from Biden at all. And I think that’s why she, again, Trump, she made a little ground against Trump. She’s doing better than Biden was, but Trump is up eight to 10 points in every poll that you can see.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN