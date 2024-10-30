Whoopi Goldberg: Turned Out Hillary ‘Was Right’ on Deplorables

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that it turned out former Secretary of State and then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was right when she called supporters of Donald Trump “deplorables.”

During the panel discussion on President Joe Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage,” Goldberg said, “So you know they’re working very hard to spin this to some crazy end, but this is my problem. let me explain to y’all. I don’t understand why all the pearl clutching over Biden’s statement. Why they all have a problem with what Biden said when what this other guy has said.”

She continued, “Let’s see all the stuff he’s talked about what he’s called Democrats, evil, dangerous, marxists, communists, fascists, sick people, the enemy within and said all that just this week.”

She added, “So I don’t understand why you clutching your pearls. You’re trying to make something out of a tongue slip. Yeah, Hillary called these folks deplorable. yeah, okay.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “There is a completely unfair standard with Donald Trump where people, I’m saying there is an unfair standard where his supporters have decided it’s baked in when he insults people but do take offense. Deplorables did matter, that comment from Hillary Clinton.”

Goldberg said, “But it turned out she was right.”

