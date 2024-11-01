CNN’s Tapper Fact Checks Harris: Trump Was ‘Talking About Protecting Women’

CNN host Jake Tapper said Thursday on “The Lead” that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris was not correct when discussing former president Donald Trump’s comments about women.

At a campaign event in Arizona, Kamala Harris said, “Did everyone hear what he just said yesterday that he will do what he wants, quote, and here’s where I’m going to quote ‘whether the women like it or not.’ We must vote. This is the thing, you know, there’s a saying that you have to listen to people when they tell you who you are and this is not the first time he has told us who he is. He does not believe women should have the agency and authority to make decisions about their own bodies.”

Tapper said, “Two tiny little fact checks. First of all, she keeps referring to the Trump proposal on tariffs as a sales tax. It’s not a sales tax. You can dispute the tariffs and whether or not there a good idea, but it’s not a sales tax. And the second thing is when Trump said, he was going to do something for women, whether they like it or not, whether the women like it or not, he was talking about protecting women, protecting women whether they like it or not. Certainly, you can take issue with the language, but it wasn’t he wasn’t saying he was just going to do whatever he wanted, regardless.”

He added, “I mean but you take my point. He’s saying I’m gonna protect them, whether that women want me to protect them.”

Former Spokesperson for Hillary Clinton, Karen Finney said, “Some would say that’s misogynists.”

Tapper said, “But it’s not as as she presented it.”

