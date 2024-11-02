Harris Co-Chair: Pro-Lifers Don’t Get if Mom Dies, ‘the Fetus Has No Way to Live’, Lose ‘What Could Have Been a Child’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) stated that the supporters of Texas’ abortion laws fail to understand that “if the mother is dead, the fetus has no way to live.” And so you lose both the mother “as well as, potentially, what could have been a child. It doesn’t make any sense.”

While discussing the death of a pregnant woman in Texas that she blamed on the state’s abortion law, Crockett said, “[T]he reality that these dumb lawmakers that were my colleagues in the state House, because this did pass when I was in the state House, it’s like, no, no, no, you’ve got to worry about the fetus. Well, let me tell you something, if the mother is dead, the fetus has no way to live. Like, it doesn’t make any sense, and I don’t know what it’s going to take for people to wake up in this country and recognize that the people that claim that they are pro-life are anything but pro-life, because you lost this young, 18-year-old girl, as well as, potentially, what could have been a child. It doesn’t make any sense.”

