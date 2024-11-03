RNC Chair Whatley: ‘We Are in a Great Position to Win this Thing on Election Day’

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said on this week’s broadcast of “The Hill Sunday” that former President Donald Trump is in a great position to win the election on Tuesday.

Host Chris Stirewalt said, “You believe Donald Trump is going to overperform again this year, but in an average for high quote and the average of the high-quality polls released this weekend, he continues to trail by nearly a point. If Donald Trump really is going to beat the polls by 2 points or more this year, are you saying you expect him to win a national popular vote majority?”

Whatley said, “We certainly have a great shot at winning the national vote, but I think more importantly is that we are going into Election Day with leads in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia, and we are doing substantially better in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania than we were in either 2016 or in 2020.”

He continued, “So we are in a great position to win this thing on election day. We are very bullish. Donald Trump is right now barnstorming across every one of these battleground states and talking directly with the American voters about the issues that they care about. And that’s what’s going to get him across the finish line.”

