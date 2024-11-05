Durbin to Voters Upset with Economy: Trump Inherited Obama’s Economy, Things ‘Starting to Move’ in Right Direction

During an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Senate Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to voters who are unhappy with the current administration on the economy and believe that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn’t change things by stating that the economy under Harris’ Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump “was an economy given to him by Barack Obama. And we look back at the economic indicators and things are starting to move in the right direction, which we want them to.” And Harris will help working families.

Host Elizabeth Cook asked, “[T]he economy, of course, has been a top concern among so many voters. What’s the message to those who have not been happy with the current administration and [feel] like a Harris win wouldn’t change anything?”

Durbin answered, “Well, I tell you, Donald Trump brags about the state of the economy, and, of course, that was an economy given to him by Barack Obama. And we look back at the economic indicators and things are starting to move in the right direction, which we want them to. I think Kamala has made it clear that it’s her highest priority to help working families [who] struggle with the bills they have to pay, and I believe she can do that. She’s going to be effective working with Congress as well.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett