Paul: ‘Hopeful’ RFK Jr. Will Have a ‘Big Influence’ in the Incoming Trump Administration

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that he was “hopeful” former presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy, Jr. would have a “big influence” in the incoming Trump administration.

The Kentucky senator urged the incoming Health and Human Services and National Institutes of Health to release documents regarding the COVID-19 virus.

“We need to find out answers about the pandemic,” Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters said. “I need answers on Epstein. I mean, where do you even begin, Dr. Paul?”

“We are very hopeful that Robert Kennedy will have a big influence in the administration,” Paul replied. “We’re very hopeful that whoever will be head of Health and Human Services will now reveal the documents I’ve been trying to get for three years.”

“NIH and HHS have refused to turn over the documents as to why Wuhan got this research money and why it wasn’t screened as dangerous research,” the Kentucky lawmaker added. “Those documents exist and they won’t give them to me. I think a friendly Trump administration will. I’m looking forward to getting those, mainly because we need to try to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

