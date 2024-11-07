Speaker Johnson: ‘I Think We’ve Got a Mandate from the American People’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) dismissed Democrat reactions to former President Donald Trump’s election victory a night earlier.

According to the Louisiana Republican, his party had a “mandate” from the American people.

“Now is it true, Mr. Speaker, that Pelosi did not even congratulate or acknowledge President Trump on the victory?” FNC host Laura Ingraham said. “Apparently, there was a statement saying House Democrats are united behind Hakeem Jeffries as we vow to continue putting people over politics, etc., etc., working families, liberty and justice for all. I was wondering if she was going to take the final vote tally and go do that thing. Remember? … So, that’s just classless, I’m sorry, but that — it’s, come on.”

“We don’t pay much attention to what Nancy Pelosi says anymore,” Johnson replied. “She’s not in power, and she won’t be for a long time now. I think we’ve got a mandate from the American people. I was delighted to be with President Trump and the whole team in Palm Beach last night. It was such a great celebration into the wee hours of the morning, people are excited. We’re exhausted from the campaign, but we are exhilarated about the days ahead.”

“The majority of the people in this country want to restore common sense,” he added. “They want secured borders. They want a robust energy policy. They want a free market that thrives and creates more jobs and better economic opportunity for more people. We can deliver all that. We know how to do it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor