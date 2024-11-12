Carville: Dems ‘Fascination with Identity Politics’ Was a ‘Giant Mistake’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Democratic Party’s “fascination with identity politics” was a giant mistake in the 2024 election.

Carville said, “With reference to exotic positions, which I call identity politics, if you read the article in The New York Times, I said I give Harris credit, she does not bring this up, but this stuff is like smoke on your clothes out of a fireplace. You can’t wash it off. And those ideas, while it’s true, they never said it, you know how many millions of dollars the Republicans ran on anti-identity politic positions that people had taken in the Democratic Party in 2019 and 2020? The answer is a lot. Because you see in politics, the other side gets to play. It’s gonna take another four years before we wash the stench of this off of our clothes.”

He added, “You gotta wash this stuff off and it doesn’t come off with one washing. Harris, to her credit, she said all these positions I took were wrong, and she didn’t bring them up. So Liz Cheney is going to endorse her. What, she’s going to run away from her? Most politicians I know like to get endorsements from every corner that they can get it. I don’t see anything controversial with that. But you know, you can selectively bring up anything you want, but let’s just, we can all agree that the fascination with identity politics on the part of some people in the Democratic Party was a giant mistake. And I’ll just leave it at that.”

