Dem Rep. Goldman: ‘Shocked’ Trump Picked an Unqualified Fox News Host to Head Pentagon

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) said Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront” that he was “shocked” President-elect Donald Trump picked Fox News host Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense.

Host Erin Burnett said, “First Pete Hegseth, Trump choosing him, the Fox News host, for Defense Secretary. What do you think?”

Goldman said, “I’m shocked, truly. This is exactly what we worry about and warned about Donald Trump, which is that he is going to appoint unqualified loyalists to shape this government into his own personal thiefdom, and get revenge on generals and put essentially really unqualified people.”

He continued, “I appreciate Mr. Hegseth’s service in our armed forces but being a serviceman does not make you qualified to lead the Department of Defense and to have access to our nuclear weapons. I’m very disturbed by this and I’m very concerned about what it demonstrates about Donald Trump’s priorities, which now seem to be coming true as many of us warned.”

He added, “He’s been his biggest cheerleader on Fox News, the biggest cheerleading network. That is not what makes one qualified to be a Cabinet secretary and secretary of defense.”

Goldman concluded, “It’s bad enough that you have Kristi Noem, who has zero experience with the border, with Homeland Security, being a governor from South Dakota, heading up our Department of Homeland Security. Now you have a fox news host who has got his finger on the nuclear weapons. It’s very dangerous.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN