Dem Rep. Robert Garcia: ‘Shameful’ that Homan’s Vowing to Enforce Policies Despite Dems Trying to Block Him

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) reacted to incoming Border Czar Tom Homan saying that if local Democratic officials won’t help the Trump administration with its deportation policies or try to block them, they might have to increase the amount of federal resources to enforce their policies in those areas and will follow through on their plans by saying that Homan’s comments are “really shameful.”

Garcia said, “Let me just first say that, as an immigrant myself, I think those comments and the way that he and the Trump administration are talking about human beings, I think it’s really shameful. I think this idea that we’re going to mass deport millions of people from this country, hardworking people that are contributing, that are actually on a pathway — many of them — to residency or citizenship, I think it’s, personally, anti-American. I think about the time of my life when I was here in this country as a college student, trying to obtain citizenship, and what I felt at the moment, all these students that were just trying their best to contribute to this country. So, I think the better approach is actually working with the Democrats on comprehensive immigration reform, not these attacks on migrants and working people.”

