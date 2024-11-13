Alex Marlow: Trump Crushing Deep State with Cabinet Picks

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Wednesday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow praised the pick of Pete Hegseth to be Defense Secretary.

Marlow said, “We don’t want Deep Staters. We don’t want people who came from the board of Raytheon to do it. That’s been the whole problem in this country, is that we’re getting people who are in a revolving door from the defense contractors to the U.S. government and our bureaucracy. … So, if you’ve got a guy who was a talk show host, but who’s a professional paying attention to this, someone who’s been an advocate for veterans, someone who has been on the forefront of calling out the woke generals that are disgracing our armed forces — we still have the greatest Army in the world, I’m sure of it — but there’s no way we’re going in the right direction with all these generals the way they are now — so, that’s what we’re getting, and I’m cool with it…and, in fact, it might even be great.”

