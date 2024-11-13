Marc Short: Don’t ‘Underestimate’ Hegseth as Sec of Defense, He’s a ‘Welcome Change for Many’

Former Vice President Pence’s adviser Marc Short said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, should not be underestimated.

Short said, “I’m sure there’ll be a long confirmation process for several appointees, but I wouldn’t underestimate Pete.”

He continued, “Pete served 20 years, he was awarded the Bronze Star twice in Iraq and Afghanistan. He’s somebody that I got to know when he was running Concerned Veterans for America. I think people too quickly underestimate Pete, and I think this is a welcome change for a lot of people who want to see a change at the Pentagon.”

Short added, “Fifty-three does give republicans a bigger cushion. In 2017, there was 52. By the end of the first year, with McCain’s tragic illness, down to 51. So there was not a lot of margin. And it may not sound like a lot to a lot of your viewers to go from 51 to 53, but it is significant if you can lose a couple defections and still get people confirmed. And I think there is going to be probably additional picks. I think Democrats will look to try to get a scalp. Exactly who they target at this point is unknown because there will be additional picks. I wouldn’t underestimate Pete. I think Pete will present himself well in a confirmation hearing so let’s let it play out.”

