Duckworth: It’s ‘Scary’ Huckabee Won’t Hold War Criminal Netanyahu Accountable

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said that Mike Huckabee, President-Elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Israel, “has been making statements that [seem] to back up Netanyahu” and Netanyahu “has committed some war crimes with some of the actions that he’s taken in Gaza.” “And I just don’t think that Mike Huckabee is going to be someone who is going to hold Netanyahu to account. And that’s a pretty scary thought.”

Duckworth said, “I do think that Mike Huckabee is someone that, when we bring him before the committee, we should ask him some very important questions. He has been making statements that [seem] to back up Netanyahu and the work — and, frankly, I think that Prime Minister Netanyahu has committed some war crimes with some of the actions that he’s taken in Gaza. Now, let me tell you that I truly, fully support Israel’s right to defend herself, and I will continue to vote to provide weapons of — self-defense weapons to Israel. But we have to have a real accounting of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. And I just don’t think that Mike Huckabee is going to be someone who is going to hold Netanyahu to account. And that’s a pretty scary thought.”

