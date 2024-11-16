Maher on Cabinet Picks: Many Are Bad, But There’s a Need for Some Disruption

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed some of the Cabinet picks announced by President-Elect Donald Trump and criticized certain picks, but said, “the people have spoken about disruption” and “they are not completely wrong.”

Maher said, “I also think what the voters were saying is that Trump[‘s], first term, he was elected as a disruptor, but the deep state prevented him from [be]ing the disruptor, he’s Gulliver, and he was tied by those Lilliputians. He wanted to do it, he wanted to, and they just wouldn’t let him. Well, now, the chains are off, because he’s got a Cabinet that, it’s a who’s who of what the f*ck.”

Maher then specifically referenced South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) being picked to run DHS and Pete Hegseth for defense secretary, although, he noted that Hegseth “served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He went to Princeton and Harvard, okay. He said some things. … But, look, the people have spoken about disruption, and, as you say, they are not completely wrong. This country is like a compacted colon, okay. It needs — it does need something. Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence. Someone who’s — the big talking point against her was that she might be a Russian spy, and now she’s in charge of our secrets. That’s an interesting choice. I don’t think she’s a Russian spy. … Lee Zeldin…he is going to be the head of the EPA. His organization is called f*ck the whales, just to give you context.”

Maher further acknowledged that Hegseth could be an effective pick to run the Pentagon as an outsider and said that Matt Gaetz was picked as attorney general to protect Trump and isn’t a strong pick.

Later in the show, Maher said that he doesn’t see anyone among the Cabinet picks who will prevent any outlandish ideas Trump has from being implemented, but he doesn’t have a problem with bringing in outsiders.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett