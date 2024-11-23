Zakaria: Russia, China, North Korea Are Closer than Germany, Japan in World War II

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Washington Post columnist and CNN host Fareed Zakaria stated that Russia is getting help from China, North Korea, and Iran and “the axis of Russia, China, North Korea, they’re collaborating more than the Japanese and the Germans did during World War II.”

Zakaria said [relevant remarks begin around 33:30] that he’s not sure he would describe things as World War III, but “I think it’s fair to say that you now have the outlines of a global coalition. The Russians are being actively assisted by the Chinese, by the North Koreans, by the Iranians. And Ukraine, of course, has the support of a very large cohort of Western and significant non-Western countries. So, if you think of it in those terms, this is a struggle limited in one place, but the coalitions are global. And if you think about the axis of Russia, China, North Korea, they’re collaborating more than the Japanese and the Germans did during World War II. So, yeah, there is a global dimension to it. Though, I don’t think it’s a world war in the sense that it’s not going on all over the world.”

