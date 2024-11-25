MSNBC’s Capehart: ‘Conflicted’ over Trump Nominee Being Highest-Ranking LGBT Cabinet Member

MSNBC anchor Jonathan Capehart said on this week’s broadcast of “The Sunday Show” that he was “conflicted” over President-elect Donald Trump’s new Treasury Secretary nominee, Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager because he would be the highest-ranking openly gay government official.

Discussing his husband’s reaction, Capehart said, “My Nick says wait, Scott Bessent is gay and is married and has children.”

He added, “You know if confirmed, he would be the highest ranking out LGBT person ever to serve — to be appointed and confirmed by the United States Senate. And I said, you know, kind of conflicted about it because Trump did it, I’m kinda conflicted about it.”

Democratic strategist Jon Reinish said, “In that case, credit where it’s due. I think we expect the markets to shoot up when they open in Asia in a little bit. I think Wall Street likes the guy. It is very interesting, yes, that is Trump and not one of our team that made that historic nomination. But it’s interesting looking at the cabinet. You can sort them in to sort of the normies, Marco Rubio, Elise Stefanik.”

MSNBC contributor Maria Hinojosa said, “You know what? It’s very hard to compromise this moment and I have to be honest with you. I’m not a party to normalizing what is happening right now. I’m not a political scientist in the sense of being a strategist. I’m really good on communications. But I think, at this point, the Democrats have got to exert whatever power they have and we all would agree that your party, right, needs to roll up their sleeves and get a little bit of spine.”

