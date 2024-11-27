MSNBC’s Reid: We Are Not Having Thanksgiving with You — ‘Make your Own Dinner, MAGA’

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Wednesday on “The Reid Out that people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump should not expect those who did not to attend Thanksgiving with them.

Reid said, “So apparently the people who voted for the ‘I will protect women whether they like it not,’ childless woman should have no rights, Haitians had eaten your pets gang are the real victims despite their guy winning the election. In fact, they are now the modern-day equivalent of Rosa Parks, we’re told by a white comedian. Civil Rights heroes, the lot of them. The rest of us among the 73 million Americans who voted not to have fascism, autocracy, mass deportations, internment camps and economy-crushing tariffs are the bad guys, the segregationists of our time. If we hold on, let me check my notes, yes I don’t want to have turkey dinner with the people screaming your body is my choice.”

She added, “Make your own dinner, make your own sandwiches, wipe your answer tears, troll amongst yourself with Elon and leave us alone. The president you dream of and worship instead of Jesus, and the time you didn’t have to storm the Capitol or issue death threats to pole workers. See, you did it by voting this time; congrats. You got your way, and he got away with breaking the law, yay. But if you expect the 73 million who voted for the prosecutor, not the felon, and particularly the 92% of black women who voted for Kamala to give you a cookie for your vote, a trophy, a hug, a high-five, you might be asking too much. If we want to eat with you, we will, but if we want some peace over the holidays and we don’t want to put up with your trolling while we eat our turkey, get over it. Stop acting like we owe you. Stop whining. It’s embarrassing. Our Thanksgiving our choice.”

