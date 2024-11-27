O’Reilly: Biden Striking Down Remain in Mexico Was the ‘Single-Worst Policy’ Ever

Longtime TV host and best-selling author Bill O’Reilly said Tuesday on NewsmaxTV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” that President Joe Biden’s 2021 executive order striking down President-elect Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy is the worst policy mistake a president has made.

O’Reilly said, “Trump was successful, his last year in office in 2020, in tamping down migrant caravans and the tremendous infusion of foreign nationals, and to some extent narcotics, into this country because Obrador had to put his soldiers on the northern border with us and the southern border with Guatemala.”

He continued, “The moment Biden took over, he threw that ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy out by executive order and Obrador was more than happy to take his soldiers off the border because, I believe, I can’t prove it, that the cartels were pumping a lot of money into the Obrador government, if you know what I mean. He couldn’t wait to get his army out of there so that the cartels could run wild, and they did for 3 1/2 years. That was the single-worst policy that any president ever in our history has made.”

O’Reilly added, “Biden’s the second-worst president because he created problems. It wasn’t that he was incompetent, he was, but he actually created this open border. Why? For what reason? Never fixed it, and it’s been a catastrophe.”

